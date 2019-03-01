|
Deborah LoCicero SAUGERTIES- Deborah LoCicero died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Thompson House in Rhinebeck. She was 68 years old. Born Aug. 21, 1950 in Brooklyn; she was the daughter of Edward and Theresa Revere Maloney. She married Philip LoCicero on Aug. 2, 1975. Deborah worked for many years as a claims approver for United Health Care in Kingston. Most recently she was employed as an aide at Headstart in Saugerties. In addition to her husband, survivors include her siblings, Kevin Maloney, Brian Maloney, Lawrence Maloney, Doreen Ahrens, Edward Maloney, and Kelly Utter, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Bernadette O’Donnell. Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties, N.Y. Interment will be private and be in St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery in Barclay Heights. Friends may call Saturday 4 until 7 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Please offer your condolences for Deborah and her family at www.Buon oFuneralService.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 2, 2019