KERHONKSON- Deborah Slutsky, 65, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away after a long illness on Nov. 10, 2020. Deborah was born on Aug. 26, 1955 in Port Jervis, N.Y., the daughter of the late Alex and Ruth (Schartmann) Lypka. On Aug. 12, 1984 Deborah married the love of her life, Warran Slutsky. At a young age Deborah had worked for Dr. James Cone at his veterinary clinic in Napanoch. She became a VetTech and over the years she would oversee the entire clinic at times in both Napanoch and Stone Ridge. Later before her retirement she worked for Rondout Valley Veterinary Associates in Kerhonkson doing administration and reception. Deborah enjoyed gardening and especially crocheting making scarves and hats, you name it she had made it. Besides her husband Warran, Deborah is survived by her two sons: Evan Slutsky and his wife Marisa and Andrew Slutsky and his girlfriend Carlie. Also surviving is her sister Heidi Ruger. And she will be sorely missed by her chocolate lab Axel and her kitty Tubby as well as the many family and friends she leaves behind. Funeral services are private and at the discretion of the family. Contributions may be made in Deborah’s memory to the https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/ Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Deborah’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-slutsky

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
