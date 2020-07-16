KINGSTON- Debra Ann Long, 68, of Kingston, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born May 23, 1952 in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Anna A. (Barnes) Finch. Debra was employed locally by Walmart, K-Mart, Charles Rivers, and Gateway. She enjoyed playing Bingo, her scratch-off's. She enjoyed fifties music and in her earlier years spending time at the Accord Speedway. She loved animals, especially dolphins. She is survived by her children: Marty Stoutenberg, Jr., of Saratoga, Jodi Mathis and her husband, Rob of Kingston, Frank Long, Jr., of Phoenicia, Kimberly Long of Kingston, and Amber Leah Rose Long of Kingston; her brother, Barry Finch (Jeanette); and sister, Leah Ann Harp (Randy). Six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-ann-long