1/1
Debra Ann Long
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Debra Ann Long, 68, of Kingston, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born May 23, 1952 in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Anna A. (Barnes) Finch. Debra was employed locally by Walmart, K-Mart, Charles Rivers, and Gateway. She enjoyed playing Bingo, her scratch-off's. She enjoyed fifties music and in her earlier years spending time at the Accord Speedway. She loved animals, especially dolphins. She is survived by her children: Marty Stoutenberg, Jr., of Saratoga, Jodi Mathis and her husband, Rob of Kingston, Frank Long, Jr., of Phoenicia, Kimberly Long of Kingston, and Amber Leah Rose Long of Kingston; her brother, Barry Finch (Jeanette); and sister, Leah Ann Harp (Randy). Six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-ann-long

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Send Flowers
JUL
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved