Debra Heil TOWN OF ULSTER- Debra Heil, 59, of Kingston died Sunday June 2, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born July 21, 1959 in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr., and Marjorie (Ellsworth) Shoemaker. Debra work as a taxi driver for Kingston Kabs. She had a love for God, enjoyed cats, cooking, doing crafts, and thinking about her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Charlene Harucki and her husband Jason, Michael Paul Heil, and Chalres Leaman; three grandchildren, Sinaya and Adaleina Heil, and Lily Leaman; and surviving are her siblings, Iris, Ella Mae, Carl, and Charles Shoemaker, Jr., and his wife Joyce. Nieces and nephews also survive. A grandson Zachary Heil died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 2 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 5, 2019