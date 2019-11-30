Home

Debra Inge


1961 - 2019
Debra Inge Obituary
KINGSTON-Debra J. Inge, 58, of Hunter Street, Kingston; died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus with her brothers by her side. Born Nov. 24, 1961 in Kingston the daughter of the late Richard H. and Jean F. (Sickler) Inge. Debra is survived by her brothers Richard H. "Ricky" Inge, Michael J. Inge and David A. Inge and his wife Karen. Her nephews Eric Timothy Inge, Kyle Richard Inge, and David A. Inge, Jr. Private funeral arrangements were under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-j-inge
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -