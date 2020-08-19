1/1
Debra J. Fagerstrom
COTTEKILL- Debra J. Fagerstrom, 66, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home. Born April 1, 1954, in Kingston; she was daughter of the late Robert Frederick Munson and Anna Mae Kelly. She was a dedicated wife of 43 years to her previously deceased husband, Paul Fagerstrom, Sr. Debby loved her job as a CNA employed by Ferncliff Nursing Home and later in life became an avid bowler. She bowled for 18 years with Friday Night Party Bowlers and loved every minute of it. She was proud to hardly ever miss her bowling night and recently received recognition from her fellow bowlers for those 18 years with the league. She is survived by her son, Paul Fagerstrom, Jr., (Nicole Fagerstrom); daughters, Clarisa Fagerstrom (Kenneth Magielnicki) and Jessica Fagerstrom (David Martignago); her brothers, Bruce Munson and Earl Williams; sisters, Alexa Latimore, Waneita Ferris, Melanie Temple, and Lisa Munson; and grandchildren, Kalina Brown, Bo Magielnicki, Samantha O'Brien, Angelina Fagerstrom, Paulie Fagerstrom, Kasey Fagerstrom, Adriana Martignago, and Eryella Martignago. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, James Fagerstrom; brothers, Robert Munson, Michael Williams, and Stephen Erceg; and her sisters, Rebecca Lane and Janet Williams. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Face covering are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Graveside service Monday 1 p.m. at Krumville Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-j-fagerstrom

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
