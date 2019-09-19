|
|
SAUGERTIES- Debra J. Tonnesen, 67, of 155 Main and formerly of Mt. Marion died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck.Born Aug. 12, 1952 in Kingston she was the daughter of Joan Mitchell and the late John Mitchell.A graduate of Saugerties High School, she was a lifetime area resident whose family was most important to her. Especially being “Mema” to Cooper. Predeceased by her husband, Bruce in 2017; survivors include a daughter, Amy (Kris) Simms of Malden-on-Hudson; her grandson, Cooper; and three brothers: Michael (Jody) and James Mitchell of Saugerties, and John (Charm) Mitchell of Massena. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a brother, Patrick Mitchell.Her Funeral Service was held privately. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St., Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-j-tonnesen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 22, 2019