Debra Lynne Buckman-Falconi
1967 - 2020
Debra Lynne Buckman-Falconi, 53, a lifelong Saugerties resident passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born in Kingston on April 14, 1967 to Diane Ada Auchmoody Buckman and the late Alvin J. Buckman Jr. Debra is survived by her husband Luis Falconi of Lake Katrine; her children Becky Lynn Burr, Raymond M. Krom, Krysti A. Krom, and Brandi N. Krom; all of Saugerties; her siblings Scott R. Buckman Sr. of Saugerties, N. Cathy Smith of Cohoes, Jodi M Desnoyers of Troy and Timothy P. Hines of Saugerties; eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a long time dear friend Kevin Williams of West Virginia. Debra is predeceased by both sets of grandparents and two nephews, Scott R. Buckman Jr. and Daniel M. Desnoyers. She graduated from Saugerties High School in 1985. Debra was a hardworking and crafty woman who worked at various jobs over the past few decades, including a cashier at Price Chopper in Catskill and at Palatine Manor Senior Housing in Germantown as the maintenance supervisor for over 10 years and most recently for the Malden Service area McDonalds. In her spare time, Debra made various craft items for family and friends as a seamstress at home. Her Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Sunday 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. under the new state mandated guidelines of masks required and ten at a time entry. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Debra's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-lynne-buckman-falconi

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
