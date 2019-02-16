|
|
Delia C. Brown STONE RIDGE- Delia C. Brown of New York City and Stone Ridge, N.Y. fulfilled Scripture 2 Cor 5:8 on Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019 “Preferring to be away from the body and at home with the Lord”. She was 91. Delia’s extraordinary life began June 12, 1927, being born to Italian immigrant parents Nicholas deDominicis Brown and Christina Iacobelli Brown. Her birth in the well known house on Atwood Road originally recognized as Brown’s Hotel (All her sisters and brothers were born there also). Early schooling began at the Atwood one room School House. Than on to Kingston High School and Our Lady of Victory School of Nursing at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y. She graduated in 1945 as a United States Cadet Corps Nurse. Her long time professional career began as a Staff Nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering (NYC) in 1949. This was followed by several related positions including Head Nurse, Supervision of Instruction until 1969 when she became Assistant Director of Nursing. A position she held for 6 years before becoming a Research Nurse in 1976. The remainder of her career involved several distinguished research studies until her celebrated retirement in 2003; a career of 54 years. For the next several years, Delia was a valuable employee at the Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home (NYC). Delia’s legacy of love, caring and unselfish giving of her self and her resources will forever describe her character. She has maintained the historic Brown’s Hilltop Tavern (Featured on WABC, Channel 7 on Dec. 15, 1978) as well as funding the construction of several lovely homes that beautify the Atwood Community through the construction company of her nephew. Her New York apartment was home to several local families who were experiencing medical challenges. Delia made every effort possible to share the New York she loved with family and friends until moving to her country home. Her peaceful departure leaves her three sisters: Philomena Link (Charles), Edith Mallancy (Tom), and Marguerite Lockwood (Granville), and her brother, Nicholas Brown, Jr. Her immediate family include several two and three generation nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Frank Brown, and her sister, Anna Isusi (Charles). A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at St. Peter’s Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge, N.Y. All are welcome to participate. There are no calling hours at the funeral home. A special note of gratitude is recognized for Ann Logsdon who lovingly cared and comforted Delia for many months during this difficult time. Memorial contributions which are sincerely appreciated, may be made to the Marbletown First Aid Unit, P.O. Box 323, High Falls, N.Y., 12440 or to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 17, 2019