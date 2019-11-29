|
SARASOTA, FLA.-Delia (Dee) Sickler, 80, of Sarasota, Fla. went home to our lord Nov 24th, 2019. She was born in Kingston, N.Y. Survivors include her children Terri Ritchie, Paul Sickler, Jodi Belmore, Lisa Bradshaw, Robert Sickler, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and cousin Jean Mufuka. She was proceeded in death by her husband Francis J. Sicker Jr. and son Gary Sickler. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Road., Sarasota, Fla. 34233 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Fla. 34238. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 2nd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gendron Funeral Home Sarasota, Fla. Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3rd 1:30 p.m. at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church Sarasota, Fla. Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park Sarasota, Fla. Arrangements being handled by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 N. Lime Ave., Sarasota Fla., 34237, 941.365.1767 http://www.lastingmemories.com/delia-dee-sickler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 30, 2019