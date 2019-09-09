|
Delma M. Caliendo KINGSTON- Delma M. Caliendo, 87, a beloved child of the Lord, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019. Delma was born in the Bronx on Sept. 18, 1931 to the late Ralph and Vincenza DeCrescenzo. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life, the late Richard S. Caliendo. She leaves behind her sister, Vera Frangipane; sons, Richard (Diane) and Peter (Pauline); and daughters, Christine Lent (Al) and Corine. She was grandmother to Josh, Rick, Michael, Alisa, Christian, and Melanie, and great-grandmother to Anthony, Ella, Cody, and Zachary. She was predeceased by her sister, Vicky Mulligan. Delma spent much of her life on Long Island in Brookhaven and retired to Whiting, N.J., with her husband. She lived her final years in Kingston, N.Y. She was a housewife, a piano teacher, and an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in East Patchogue serving in many capacities including being a leader of a prayer group, as well as a Eucharistic Minister. Family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, N.J., 08533. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 , at the Assumption Church, St. Isidore Parish, 28 Monmouth Road, Wrightstown, N.J., 08562. Interment will take place at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pregnancy Support Center of Ulster County, 246 Main St, Suite 9, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561 or the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, Community Almoner, 421 E. 155th Street, Bronx, N.Y., 10455.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 10, 2019