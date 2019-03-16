|
Delores Kimble SAUGERTIES- Delores E. “Patsy” Kimble, 88, of Simmons Drive, Saugerties, died Thursday March 14, 2019, at her home after a long illness. Born in Saugerties on Nov. 25, 1930, to the late Eva M. Valk and Edward Simmons. She married the late Richard C. Kimble on March 25, 1951. Together they enjoyed vacationing on their yacht, traveling through the locks to the Great Lakes, sailing the majestic Hudson, or just docked at Saugerties Boat Club having cocktails with their friends. Delores worked for over 25 years at IBM in Kingston and Poughkeepsie. She was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, The Saugerties Bowlers Club, and a past member of the Saugerties Power Boat Association. Delores is survived by her brother, David E. (Pete) Simmons; her three nieces, Anne Peters, Meg Jackson, Rachel Hill and their families, along with Penny Ducker, Donna Hines White and their families. Many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins also survive. The family would like to thank, Vinnie Uvino, Deb Calfaldo , Dee Schiskey for their loving, compassionate, and tireless care; neighbors of 40 years Lou and Martha Collins for their constant support and help throughout these last 19 months; Hudson Valley Hospice, especially Nurse Courtney Powell and Aides Jen Neal and Hope Streeter, for their care and compassion; Dr. Soe Kyaw and the staff at Bridge St. Family Medicine; and Dr Ali Hammoud and the staff of the Heart Center. Her Funeral Procession will form 9 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will follow in the Trinity Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019