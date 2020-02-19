|
ACCORD- Delores M. Christofora Lawrence, of Accord, N.Y., and Largo, Fla., passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 83 years old. Delores was born on Feb. 1, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Julius and Adeline (Caputo) Christofora. Delores is survived by her son, Brian Lawrence; four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Michael Mack of Georgia and Brian Jr. and Brianna Lawrence of North Carolina; and her daughters-in-law, Kim Lawrence of Accord and Maureen Mack of Georgia. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Brian Lawrence; two sons, Jeffrey Ray and Terry Joel Lawrence; three sisters, Elizabeth Reynolds, Jenny Raleigh, and Juliet Christofora; and one brother, Gerard Christofora. She is also survived by six sisters, Josephine Fischer, Theresa Christofora, Grace Lovgren, Angela Mead, Nancy Bundy, and Denise Melerto; five brothers, Vincent Christofora, Michael Christofora, John Christofora, Joseph Christofora, and Thomas Christofora; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mary St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Ellenville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 67, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. To send a personal condolence to Delores’ family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/delores-m-christofora-lawrence
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020