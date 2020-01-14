|
|
PORT EWEN- Denise C. Engelhardt, 49, of Port Ewen passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.Born in Islip, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1970; she was the daughter of Bill and Karin Engelhardt. Most recently she worked at the Port Ewen liquor store where she greeted everyone with a smile and cheer. Denise was such a fun loving and caring person who always loved to make others smile. She thrived on time spent with loved ones and enjoyed weekends by the water or at the Marina surrounded by friends family and puppies. Her greatest achievements were her children: Dennis, William, and Samantha Bernzott, also of Port Ewen. In addition to her parents and children, she survived by her two sisters, Karin (Rodney) Bunt and Patricia McGarry; nieces, Tiffany Stapleton, Laura and Andrea McGarry; nephew, John Stapleton, Jr.; great-nephew, John Stapleton, III,; as well as many cousins and family members.She is predeceased by her brother William Engelhardt.Denise will be sorely missed. This is not goodbye rather until we meet again. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway Ulster Park, N.Y., with care of the funeral arrangements to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Denise.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Denise's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/denise-c-engelhardt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 15, 2020