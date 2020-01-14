Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Engelhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise C. Engelhardt


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise C. Engelhardt Obituary
PORT EWEN- Denise C. Engelhardt, 49, of Port Ewen passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.Born in Islip, N.Y., on Feb. 15, 1970; she was the daughter of Bill and Karin Engelhardt. Most recently she worked at the Port Ewen liquor store where she greeted everyone with a smile and cheer. Denise was such a fun loving and caring person who always loved to make others smile. She thrived on time spent with loved ones and enjoyed weekends by the water or at the Marina surrounded by friends family and puppies. Her greatest achievements were her children: Dennis, William, and Samantha Bernzott, also of Port Ewen. In addition to her parents and children, she survived by her two sisters, Karin (Rodney) Bunt and Patricia McGarry; nieces, Tiffany Stapleton, Laura and Andrea McGarry; nephew, John Stapleton, Jr.; great-nephew, John Stapleton, III,; as well as many cousins and family members.She is predeceased by her brother William Engelhardt.Denise will be sorely missed. This is not goodbye rather until we meet again. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway Ulster Park, N.Y., with care of the funeral arrangements to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Denise.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Denise's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/denise-c-engelhardt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -