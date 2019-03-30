|
|
Dennis Bresnahan COTTEKILL- Dennis Bresnahan, 75, of Cottekill died Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Queens Dec. 9, 1943 a son of the late Raymond A. and Mary F. Bowden Bresnahan. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran and had served in Vietnam. He had been employed as a steamfitter and was a member of Steamfitters Local 638 in N.Y.C. prior to his retirement. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography. He is survived by 3 daughters, Lorri Pitts (James) of Levittown, Karen Bresnahan of N.Y.C., and Denise Bresnahan of Wantagh; a sister, Carol Smith of Seaford; a brother, Peter Bresnahan of High Falls; and three grandchildren, Darren, Valerie, and Leanne Pitts. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his canine companion, Bubba. A daughter, Jennifer Bresnahan died Feb. 22, 2009. His funeral will be held Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 A.M. at St. Peter’s Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will be in High Falls Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday 4 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019