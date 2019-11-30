|
KINGSTON-Dennis J. Connors, 75, of Kingston, died Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019 at home. Born Nov. 8, 1944 in Binghamton, N.Y., a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Steed) Connors. Dennis was drafted into the Army in 1967 and served one year in Vietnam. During that time, he received the Bronze Star because he, "Without regard for his personal safety, Specialist Connors repeatedly braved the hail of enemy fire … working tirelessly until all of the wounded had been treated and taken to a safe location." Dennis received a BS from SUNY Cortland and an MFA from SUNY New Paltz. He also spent a year studying in Rome at the Academy of Fine Arts. Additionally, Dennis received a master of Informational Science from SUNY Albany. As an undergraduate at SUNY Cortland, Dennis was NYS wrestling champion. For 23 years, Dennis served as the chef d'atelier of the sculptor George Rickey. His second career was as an Elementary School Librarian in the Kingston City School district where he worked for 12 years. Dennis loved the outdoors, helping the environment, restoring houses, helping others and coaching. During his tenure at KCSD, he coached modified wrestling, Girls' JV Volleyball, and Boys' JV Tennis. Dennis was a prolific sculptor, painter, and mixed media artist. He found artistic creation to be an invaluable therapeutic activity to combat the PTSD he suffered from his experience on the ground in Vietnam. Dennis loved Kingston and worked to improve it through multiple venues. Dennis volunteered at the Trolley Museum and drove the trolley down to Kingston Point. He volunteered at the Art Society of Kingston and the Clinton Ave Methodist Church soup kitchen and was a longtime member of the AOH and the VFW. Dennis helped start the Kingston Biennial Sculpture show and spearheaded the Kingston Bluestone Festival. He oversaw the renovation of five homes in the city of Kingston, the latest of which is on the national and state historic registry. Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Valerie; his daughters Christina and Colleen; his son James; and his son Patrick and his wife Miranda. Dennis's beloved grandchildren are Lula, Arlo, and Anderson. Dennis is survived by his sisters Kathy Dubbels, Peggy (Bill) McCormack, Colleen Kuehner, and Ellen (Bob) Hantsch. Dennis's surviving brothers are Patrick (Mary), Michael (Patricia), and Tom (Linda). Dennis is predeceased by his brother Timothy and his niece Denise Dubbels. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Wednesday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4th at Saint Mary's Church. Burial will follow in the Veteran's Section of the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Veteran's Emergency Fund of Ulster County. (Checks can be made payable to VEF UC Veteran's Services, 5 Development Court Kingston, N.Y. 12401).
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019