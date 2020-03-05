Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Hurley Cemetery
Dennis Dugan Obituary
HURLEY-Dennis G. Dugan, 66, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Surviving is his wife Susan M. (Powers) Dugan; sons Kyle J. Dugan and his wife Ilana, Colin E. Dugan and Connor R. Dugan and his fiancée Kirsten. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Full obituary will be published when completed.. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-dugan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 6, 2020
