|
|
HURLEY- Dennis G. Dugan, 66, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born June 27, 1953 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Christina F. (Whipple) Dugan. Dennis was a roving mechanic for Central Hudson. A life member and Emergency Medical Technician for the Hurley Fire Department, he also served as Commissioner and past Lieutenant. He was a member of the Morgan Hill Rod and Gun Club as well as the Mid-Hudson Woodworkers Club. Surviving is his wife Susan M. (Powers) Dugan; sons, Kyle J. Dugan and his wife Ilana, Colin E. Dugan, and Connor R. Dugan and his fiancée Kirsten; grandchildren, Axel Dugan and Lily Catizone; and his siblings, Sharon Nicholson, Kevin Dugan, Brian Dugan, and Shawn Dugan. Many nieces and nephews as well as feline companions Marbles and Guiness and canine companion Mocha. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.comFriends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Hurley Fire Department, P.O. Box 181, Hurley, N.Y., 12443. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-g-dugan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 6, 2020