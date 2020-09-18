1/1
Dennis M. Appollonia
1950 - 2020
KINGSTON- Dennis M. Appollonia, 70, of Kingston died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Born Aug. 13, 1950 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Anthony, Sr., and Virginia Marion (Leonard) Appollonia. Dennis worked for Siller Beef, U-Haul/Mover's World and Miron Lumber as a driver for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to casinos and gambling. A great cook, he was known as the "grill king" to his family. Surviving is his wife of 51 years Grace (Potter) Appollonia; his children, Denise Ann Haverkate and her husband James of Simpsonville, S.C., Melissa Ann Bradford and her husband Robert of Westport Island, Maine, Lori Michelle Appollonia and her husband Ronald Scully of Kingston, Cynthia Lynn Appollonia and her husband John Cerino of Windham, and Jennifer Rose Castriota of Kingston. 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a brother and sister, George Appollonia and Gloria Potter, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Grandchildren, Robert Michael DePew, Natalie Marie Williams, and siblings, Karen Short and Anthony Appollonia, Jr., predeceased him. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-m-appollonia

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
