Dennis Rapp FORT MEYERS, FLA.- Dennis Rapp passed away June 8, 2019 at his home in Fort Meyers, Fla., after a short illness. Dennis was born on April 28, 1956 to the late Mary Catherine Callahan Rapp and James A. Rapp. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Stacie Chamberlin Rapp; son, Josh; and his siblings, Maureen (Paul)Coon, Kathleen Rapp, Beverly (John) Gallagher, Vincent (Cindy) Rapp, and Joseph Rapp. Many nieces and nephews survive. At Dennis request there will be no viewing or Memorial Service. Internment will be in Warren Center, Pa.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 16, 2019
