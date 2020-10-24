1/1
Dennis Robinson
BLUFFTON, S.C.-Dennis Robinson passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Oct. 17, 2020, in his 72 nd year. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Helen Robinson; his son, Brendan; his daughter-in-law, Marnie; and his two precious granddaughters, Natalie and Makayla. As well, his brother Jeffery Robinson (Paula) and his sister Paula Robinson-DeGraff (Peter). He was a loving uncle to Brian Moore (Elizabeth), Erin Wallace (Brian), Paul Lorenzen, Tom Lorenzen (Denise), Brian Robinson (Lindsay), and Tracy Robinson. Comforting Helen are her sisters, along with Dennis’ brothers-in-law; Eileen Moore (Bill), Elizabeth Lorenzen (Bill), Regina Robb (Bruce), and Alyce Robinson. Thanks to all his neighbors who were a great help whenever help was needed. Dennis was predeceased by his father Elwood, and his mother, Esther Aldridge. Dennis was born in Kingston, N.Y., in 1948, where he excelled as an award-winning Drum Major as a member of the Kingston Indians Drum and Bugle Corps. In 1966, Dennis enlisted in the Marine Corps as a Mortarman. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, and a Mediterranean Sea deployment as part of Landing Force Sixth Fleet, receiving numerous service and campaign medals for his efforts. Dennis served as treasurer of the Kingston Lions for 15 years, before joining the Hurley Lions Club. As a Hurley Lion, he went through the officer chairs and served as president in 2003 and again in 2007. He was Lion of the Year in 2005 and was named a 2008 Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation, in recognition of his commitment to humanitarian service. He was the Lion who envisioned a Hurley Lions gazebo on Main Street and chaired the committee that created it. He also, with the guidance of his wife Helen, created the DSS Christmas Shopping Program some 25 years ago, where individual Lions provide needy Hurley children with gifts for Christmas. After retiring to Bluffton, S.C., he joined the Lions Club of Sun City/Okatie and served as Treasurer. In this role, Dennis supported numerous key fundraisers, such as the RBC Heritage golf tournament and the annual benefit concert. These fundraisers enable the Lions Club to provide vision screening to thousands of children in South Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Oct. 31, 2020 2 p.m. at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation and remembrance to the Sun City Lions Club c/o Judy Cullen, 113 Doncaster Lane, Bluffton, S.C., 29919. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-robinson

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
