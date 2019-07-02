|
|
Dennis Wayne McGowan ACCORD- Dennis Wayne McGowan of Accord, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 26, 1952; he was the son of William J. McGowan, Jr., and Martha Faye Runyan Reed. Dennis was a Master Painting Contractor who had a special eye for detail. He was also an avid sports fan, especially basketball, baseball and golf. He is survived by his brother, William J. McGowan, and his sister-in-law, Darlene. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass of the Celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers maybe made in form of donations to a .
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019