Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary’s Church
160 Broadway
Kingston, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis McGowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne McGowan


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wayne McGowan Obituary
Dennis Wayne McGowan ACCORD- Dennis Wayne McGowan of Accord, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2019. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 26, 1952; he was the son of William J. McGowan, Jr., and Martha Faye Runyan Reed. Dennis was a Master Painting Contractor who had a special eye for detail. He was also an avid sports fan, especially basketball, baseball and golf. He is survived by his brother, William J. McGowan, and his sister-in-law, Darlene. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass of the Celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers maybe made in form of donations to a .
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now