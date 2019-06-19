|
|
Derek P. Vitek SAUGERTIES- Derek P. Vitek died suddenly, Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 52 years old. Born Jan. 8, 1967 in Kingston; he was the son of Jerry Vitek and Anne Brice Vitek. He was employed by the Town of New Paltz Highway Department and worked at the landfill. An avid deer hunter, Derek used to spend time hunting and camping as well. In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Alisha Lamoureux and her husband Justin of Woodstock, and Carly Vitek of Kingston; three grandchildren, Emma, Liam, and Quinn; and his fiancé, Laura Redmond of Saugerties. Several aunts and uncles also survive. Cremation is private and under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Friends may call Friday 2 until 4 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Derek’s memory to the Ulster County SPCA. Please offer your condolences for Derek and his family at www.BuonoFuneralSer vice.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 20, 2019