RHINEBECK-Desiree Mullen passed away at the age of 50, on Nov. 22, 2020 following a long-term illness. She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and resided in Rhinebeck, N.Y. After graduating from Coleman High School, Desiree received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oneonta State University and obtained graduate credits at Albany State University. She earned her Master’s Degree in biotechnology from the University of Connecticut. In 1999, Desiree co-authored a publication which appeared in the Journal of Biomaterials Science Polymer Edition, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. Desiree was employed by Regeneron Pharmaceutical Company in Tarrytown, N.Y. as a research associate in the protein sciences division. She continued her research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y. in molecular genetics. Desiree returned to Rhinebeck to be closer to family, where she worked part time at CVS. Her hobbies included tutoring biology at Dutchess Community College, writing, biking, walking and gardening. Desiree took great pride in assisting others and volunteered at a local food pantry. Desiree is survived by her father, Vincent Mullen and her brother, Thomas Mullen, both of Rhinebeck. A private memorial mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St Christopher’s Church in Red Hook, N.Y. on Saturday November 28, 2020 officiated by Father Patrick Buckley. Arrangements were made through Sweets Funeral Home in Hyde Park, N.Y. To send online condolences please visit https://www.sweetsfuneralhome.com/
