GLASCO- Desmond J. “Desi” Dutcher, 46, of Red Maple Rd. died suddenly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born Jan. 5, 1974 in Kingston; he is the son of Valerie Naccarato and the late Dennis Dutcher. He is survived by his mom and her husband, John Poll, whom he considered his dad. Other survivors include his beloved wife, Alicia and their two daughters, Ava Ashley (13) and Eliana Dutcher (2); three brothers, Jared, Nolan, and Kyle Dutcher, all of Glasco; an Uncle, James and wife Shirley Naccarato of Arizona; a niece/Goddaughter, Angelina Dutcher; and three nephews, Tavien, Jordan, and Devon Dutcher. He was predeceased by his two cousins, James “Jimmy” and Darren Naccarato. A lifetime area resident, he was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1992. From there went to the University of Hartford in Connecticut to pursue an architectural degree but felt that Law was his true calling. Therefore, he moved home and attended the State University of New York at New Paltz where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He also went to Bryant & Stratton School of Business and obtained a business management degree. He earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from Albany Law School and went on to became a lawyer in 2005. He owned and operated his own law practice, J. Desmond Dutcher, Attorney at Law, 132 Glasco Turnpike. Besides operating his law practice he opened a second business “Legal Swine BBQ” where he was able to express himself with his culinary talents of which he was very proud. His food service business located 9W in Saugerties also participated in area food festivals including a regular spot in the “Hudson Valley Garlic Festival” sponsored by the Saugerties Kiwanis Club. He loved competition and would often show his smoking and BBQ expertise at various venues, such as the Hudson Valley Rib and Wing Fest’s, and very proud when he would win certain categories His true love in life and greatest accomplishment was his family that was so very important to him, his loving wife, Alicia, his sweet daughter, Ava, and his biggest joy of all, his beautiful baby-girl, Eliana. His memberships included belonging to the American Bar Association, as well as the Bar Associations of New York State and Ulster County and was a past member of the Saugerties Area Chamber of Commerce. He was an avid softball player and for several years had a team sponsored by “Nac’s Racing” in the SAA Softball League. When time allowed, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and participating in various golf benefits and tournaments. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 And 7 to 9 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date because we all know, Desi loved a good party! Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern NY, 3 Washington Sq., Albany, N.Y., 12205 to support his niece/goddaughter. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Desi’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/desmond-j-dutcher