Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Lavery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane C. Lavery


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane C. Lavery Obituary
KINGSTON- Diane C. Lavery, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.She was born on Dec. 4, 1950 in Kingston; the daughter of the late Nollie and Clara Pritchard. She was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1968. Diane worked for Verizon in Kingston for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading books, and completing crossword puzzles.She is survived by her children, Kristin LaBrake and her fiancé Michael Motes, Derek Lavery and his wife Nicole, Marc Lavery and his wife Lorraine; her grandchildren, Austin, Marcus, Marissa, Mykayla, Logan, Makenna, Brayden, and Lukas; her former husband, Robert Lavery; as well as several nieces, nephews,and cousins.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston.A tribute for Diane can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-c-lavery
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -