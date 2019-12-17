|
|
KINGSTON- Diane C. Lavery, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.She was born on Dec. 4, 1950 in Kingston; the daughter of the late Nollie and Clara Pritchard. She was a Kingston High School Graduate, Class of 1968. Diane worked for Verizon in Kingston for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading books, and completing crossword puzzles.She is survived by her children, Kristin LaBrake and her fiancé Michael Motes, Derek Lavery and his wife Nicole, Marc Lavery and his wife Lorraine; her grandchildren, Austin, Marcus, Marissa, Mykayla, Logan, Makenna, Brayden, and Lukas; her former husband, Robert Lavery; as well as several nieces, nephews,and cousins.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston.A tribute for Diane can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-c-lavery
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 18, 2019