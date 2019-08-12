|
Diane E. Tighe KINGSTON- Diane E. Tighe, 78, of Fairview Avenue, Kingston, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. Born Sept. 20, 1940 in Brooklyn; she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Sikorski) Kuklinski. Diane was a homemaker, she was also employed as a waitress at the former Granite Hotel and housekeeper Soyuzivka Ukrainian Resort in Kerhonkson. Diane is survived by her children, Robert Tighe, Jr., and his wife Abigail of St. Marys Georgia, and William Tighe and his wife Rebecca of Hurley; her grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, and Molly Tighe; a sister, Barbara Hawkins; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Tighe Sr., in 2010, brothers and sister also died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019