Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Tighe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane E. Tighe


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane E. Tighe Obituary
Diane E. Tighe KINGSTON- Diane E. Tighe, 78, of Fairview Avenue, Kingston, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. Born Sept. 20, 1940 in Brooklyn; she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rose (Sikorski) Kuklinski. Diane was a homemaker, she was also employed as a waitress at the former Granite Hotel and housekeeper Soyuzivka Ukrainian Resort in Kerhonkson. Diane is survived by her children, Robert Tighe, Jr., and his wife Abigail of St. Marys Georgia, and William Tighe and his wife Rebecca of Hurley; her grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, and Molly Tighe; a sister, Barbara Hawkins; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Tighe Sr., in 2010, brothers and sister also died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now