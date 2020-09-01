1/1
Diane L. Newell
KINGSTON-Diane L. Newell, 61, of Kingston, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. She was born in Kingston Sept. 20, 1958 a daughter of Betty J. Klein Newell and the late Robert Y. Newell Sr. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1977 graduate of Rondout Valley High School. Diane had most recently been employed by Bank of America in the tax processing department in Kingston. In addition to her mother of Kripplebush, Diane is survived by two brothers, Robert Y. Newell Jr. of Kripplebush and Frederick J. Newell of Boca Raton, Fla. Also survived by a nephew Frederick J. Newell Jr. and his wife Laura of S.C. and a great-niece Madeline. A sister, Judith Ann Newell died in 1973. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM to 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 5 at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 12 noon Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate her funeral service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. All attendees are required to wear a facemask and social distancing may limit funeral home capacity. The family suggest memorial donations to the Kripplebush Lyonsville Fire Department, 519 Pine Bush Road, Stone Ridge, NY 12484. (GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-l-newell

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
