Dianna L. Overbaugh
SAUGERTIES- Dianna L. Overbaugh, 59, of Rte. 212, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center. She was born on April 1, 1961 in Kingston to the late Walter and Mary Schoonmaker Overbaugh. She loved animals especially her dog Gizmo and all her family and friends. She was a spitfire and her smile was infectious. She will be missed. Survivors include her daughter, Jessica; son, Jason; brothers, Daniel and Randy; granddaughter, Isabella; nephews, Matthew, Zachary, Eric, and Joseph. She was predeceased by her significant other of 20 years, Richard Graff. Her Funeral Procession will form 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. and process to Blue Mountain Cemetery for a graveside service. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared on her Tribute Wall at www.seamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dianna-l-overbaugh

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
