LAKE KATRINE- Diego "Dick" Morra, 90, of Lake Katrine, passed peacefully Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine of natural causes. He was born on May 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the son of the late Pasquale and Helen Morra. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of corporal. For many years he was the production manager at Diamond Lighting in Brooklyn, N.Y. With his family, he moved to Shandaken in 1971 and then took a job as Senior Custodian in the Onteora Central School District, until his retirement 1989. He was communicant of St. Frances de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Phoenicia, N.Y., where he helped run the kitchen and Bingo at the parish hall. He enjoyed bowling from an early age, was in many area bowling leagues and was inducted into the Kingston Bowling Hall of Fame, May 25, 2018. He also liked to oil paint, go on Senior Citizen bus trips with his friends, tinkering around the house. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Dick was the loving husband of the late Josephine “Josie” Barbero Morra, she passed on Sept. 16, 2012. He is survived by his beloved family: children, Richard Morra of Kingston, Patricia Johnson and her husband Stephen of Kingston, Donna Romeo and her husband Victor of Kingston, Robert Morra and his wife Michelle of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Beatrice Hull and her husband David of Fleischmanns; and a brother, Rocco Morra of Brooklyn, N.Y. 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his loving daughter-in-law, Victoria Morra and his sister-in-law, Lorraine Morra.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ten Broeck Commons for all their care, love and compassion they gave to our Dad. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial will be held privately. For those who wish, contributions in Diego’s memory may be made to Ten Broeck Commons Activity Fund, 1 Commons Drive, Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449. A tribute for Dick may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.