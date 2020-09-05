ULSTER PARK-Dinah M. Evans, 78, of Broadway died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 1, 1942 in Mount Kisco she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Eich. An area resident for many years Dinah enjoyed crafts, tending to her flower garden, her cats and riding her Harley. Survivors include three children; Dona Becker of Fla., Don Evans of Tenn., and James Evans of Connelly. A stepdaughter, Beverly Botsakos of Mt. Marion, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her significant other, Dave Doyle. She was predeceased by a grand daughter, Virginia Evans. Her Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Dinah’s Family on her Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dinah-m-evans