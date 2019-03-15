|
Dolores A. Witkowski TOWN OF ULSTER- Dolores A. Witkowski passed away in her sleep Friday morning, March 15, 2019, at home. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on Dec. 14, 1923 the daughter of the late George McArdle and the late Mary (Leippert) McArdle. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Witkowski. They were married on April 27, 1952 at Holy Name Church. Dolores graduated Kingston High School in June 1940 and was accepted at New Paltz College with a dream of becoming a teacher. She unfortunately went to work to help support her family instead. She was employed by Manhattan Shirt Factory, IBM, and Key Bank for sixteen years. She is survived by her daughter, Maryann; daughter-in-law, Patricia Palumbo Witkowski; her grandchildren, Frank, Gregory, and Jeff Witkowski and Shana (Steve) Redenbaugh; four great-grandchildren, Amari, Emiliano, Eliana, and Grey Ann; one sister, Julia Letus and her husband (Harry) George; and in-laws, Mary Jane McArdle, Ken and Elsie Hendricks. She was predeceased by six sisters, Mary Ambrosino, Rita Petramale, Agnes Cermak, Betty Jordan, Eileen Hendericks, Dotty Sass, and her brother, George (Bud) McArdle. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jv leahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral procession will form on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019