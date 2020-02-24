Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Swarthout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores B. Swarthout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores B. Swarthout Obituary
KINGSTON- Dolores B. Swarthout, 92, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home with family by her side. A lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y., Dolores was one of seven children born to the late Arthur J. and Stella Smith. She was the last surviving charter member of Joyce-Schirick Post #1386 Ladies Auxiliary and prior to retirement worked at the Kingston Hospital. Dolores is survived by sons, Donald, Paul (Denise) and William J. Swarthout, Jr.; daughters, Dolores (Woody) Woodroof, Joan (Ernest) Gilyardi and Janet (Kenneth) Rose; brothers, Paul “Jake” and Donald “Beaky” Smith, all of Kingston; grandchildren, Melissa Ebeling, Paul Swarthout, Jr., Ernest W. Gilyardi, Mariah Sandoval, and Kevin Rose; great-grandchildren, Devin, Hunter, Kaylie, Keegan, and Jethro; step-grandchildren, Dana, Danielle, and Donald; step great-grandchildren, Malania and Mia; nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Swarthout, Sr; brothers, John “Bud”, William J., Henry, and Arthur J. Smith, Jr. The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful service and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 in memory of their mother. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Funeral procession will form 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home then proceed to St. Mary’s Church where at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be sung. Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-b-swarthout
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -