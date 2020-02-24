|
KINGSTON- Dolores B. Swarthout, 92, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home with family by her side. A lifelong resident of Kingston, N.Y., Dolores was one of seven children born to the late Arthur J. and Stella Smith. She was the last surviving charter member of Joyce-Schirick Post #1386 Ladies Auxiliary and prior to retirement worked at the Kingston Hospital. Dolores is survived by sons, Donald, Paul (Denise) and William J. Swarthout, Jr.; daughters, Dolores (Woody) Woodroof, Joan (Ernest) Gilyardi and Janet (Kenneth) Rose; brothers, Paul “Jake” and Donald “Beaky” Smith, all of Kingston; grandchildren, Melissa Ebeling, Paul Swarthout, Jr., Ernest W. Gilyardi, Mariah Sandoval, and Kevin Rose; great-grandchildren, Devin, Hunter, Kaylie, Keegan, and Jethro; step-grandchildren, Dana, Danielle, and Donald; step great-grandchildren, Malania and Mia; nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Swarthout, Sr; brothers, John “Bud”, William J., Henry, and Arthur J. Smith, Jr. The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful service and asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 in memory of their mother. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Funeral procession will form 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home then proceed to St. Mary’s Church where at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be sung. Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-b-swarthout
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020