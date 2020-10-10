TOWN OF ULSTER- Dolores C Golgoski, of Town of Ulster, N.Y., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after a recurrence of cancer. She was 88 years old. Born July 16, 1932, Dolores is survived by three children: Kathy (Doug) Renaud, Shirley Golgoski, and Marcie Golgoski; three grandsons, Matthew Renaud, William III, and Lance Mayhon; one great-grand-daughter; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John Sr.; her sons, John Jr. and Michael; her parents, Clarence and Martha Luedtke; her brothers, Robert and Richard; and her grandson, Douglas Renaud, Jr. A 1949 graduate of Kingston High School, Dolores and John Sr. married in 1951. While raising her family, Dolores enjoyed working as a telephone operator through the years, first with New York Telephone Company and then at Benedictine Hospital. Dolores also loved history, especially that of the Hudson Valley. As a child she would accompany her parents on trips across the region in search of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts. Dolores hated to cook. She did however enjoy the cooking of her children…and if she didn’t, she had no problem letting them know what the dish lacked. She also liked a good joke and could dish out sarcasm with the best of them. Above all, Dolores was a mom. If she knew you, she worried about you. It was how she expressed her love. Dolores spent her final months in Florida, surrounded by sunshine and the warmth of her family. Her days were filled with game shows, word search puzzles, snuggling her furry grandbabies, and walks along tree-lined lakes and paths. Friends will be received at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the family plot in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. Face coverings and social distancing (which will limit funeral home capacity) are required each day. Dolores supported several charities and her family would be honored if you did so in her name: Angel Food East, Ulster County SPCA, and Operation Smile. Send her family an expression of condolence by visiting Dolores's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-c-golgoski