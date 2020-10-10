1/2
Dolores C. Golgoski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWN OF ULSTER- Dolores C Golgoski, of Town of Ulster, N.Y., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, after a recurrence of cancer. She was 88 years old. Born July 16, 1932, Dolores is survived by three children: Kathy (Doug) Renaud, Shirley Golgoski, and Marcie Golgoski; three grandsons, Matthew Renaud, William III, and Lance Mayhon; one great-grand-daughter; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, John Sr.; her sons, John Jr. and Michael; her parents, Clarence and Martha Luedtke; her brothers, Robert and Richard; and her grandson, Douglas Renaud, Jr. A 1949 graduate of Kingston High School, Dolores and John Sr. married in 1951. While raising her family, Dolores enjoyed working as a telephone operator through the years, first with New York Telephone Company and then at Benedictine Hospital. Dolores also loved history, especially that of the Hudson Valley. As a child she would accompany her parents on trips across the region in search of arrowheads and other Native American artifacts. Dolores hated to cook. She did however enjoy the cooking of her children…and if she didn’t, she had no problem letting them know what the dish lacked. She also liked a good joke and could dish out sarcasm with the best of them. Above all, Dolores was a mom. If she knew you, she worried about you. It was how she expressed her love. Dolores spent her final months in Florida, surrounded by sunshine and the warmth of her family. Her days were filled with game shows, word search puzzles, snuggling her furry grandbabies, and walks along tree-lined lakes and paths. Friends will be received at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the family plot in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. Face coverings and social distancing (which will limit funeral home capacity) are required each day. Dolores supported several charities and her family would be honored if you did so in her name: Angel Food East, Ulster County SPCA, and Operation Smile. Send her family an expression of condolence by visiting Dolores's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-c-golgoski

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved