Dolores Halwick Obituary
RUBY-Dolores J. "Lori" (Every) Halwick, age 77, of Ruby, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2019 at The New Paltz Center Nursing Home. She was born in Kingston on Oct. 16, 1942 to the late Preston and Rosewell Every. Lori was preceded in death by her husband Floyd J. Halwick and many cherished pups including Kandy, Cher, Jake. Lori was a member, and organist, at the Bible Baptist Church and a longtime leader of the Ulster County 4-H MuttMasters. She was a lover of all things 4-legged and furry, gardening, and spending time with family. Lori is survived by her children, Jennifer Burkins of New Paltz and Daniel Halwick and his wife Amy of Ruby. Stepchildren, Floyd Halwick Jr., Joel Halwick and his wife Karen, Harold Halwick and his wife Jill, Linda Boice, Corey Halwick and his wife Kathy, Wendy Boice and her husband James, Penny Augustine and her husband Michael; her sister, Vivian Hasbrouck and her husband Severyn (Joe) of Stone Ridge; 23 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends and family who will sadly miss her. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 4 to7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mt. Marion Cemetery. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-halwick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020
