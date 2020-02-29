|
|
PHOENICIA- Dolores Harvey, 90, of Phoenicia died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital after a brief illness. She was born Aug. 12, 1929 in N.Y.C.; daughter of the late Herbert and Pauline Leopold Harvey. She was a alumna of Fordham University, and she had a long career as an executive secretary for Texaco Corp. in Manhattan. A full time resident since 1988, Dolores had been a volunteer at the Margaretville Memorial Hospital, parishioner of the St. Francis de Sales Church and a member of the Sodality of Our Lady of LaSalette. She had been an ESL tutor, and a member of the Shandaken Senior Citizens. Dolores had several opportunities to enjoy world travel, and even had an audience with the Pope. She was described as a very independent individual who was generous and extremely caring. Surviving locally are her cousins Vincent, Ginger, and Otto Bernstein. She was predeceased by her brother LeRoy Harvey. Her funeral procession will form on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, thence to the St. Francis de Sales Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Burial in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory on Dolores Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-harvey
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020