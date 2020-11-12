1/1
Dolores L. Fredericks
1927 - 2020
WEST HURLEY- Dolores L. Fredericks, 93, of West Hurley died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side. She was born Aug. 28, 1927 in Philadelphia; a daughter of the late John and Alice Cardenti Soldatich. A long time resident of the West Hurley area, she was a former member of the Lion’s Club and was one of the original Ombudsman for the Ulster County Office of the Aging. Dolores and her husband Charles enjoyed extensive worldwide travels. She was an accomplished dancer, and a fine connoisseur of Tito’s martinis, and an avid reader of romance novels. Dolores had a sharp eye for interior designs and decor. She relished the opportunities to host and entertain family and friends. Dolores, known as "GG" to her grandchildren, was so very proud of the generations of her family. Her family shares that Dolores was feisty, spunky, and will be missed by many. Surviving are her sons: Wayne and his wife Georgene, and Charles and his wife Janet Fredericks; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; and niece, Karen and her husband Bob Punzi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, at St. John’s Church Holly Hills Drive West Hurley. Burial will take place privately. In accordance with NYS mandates, face covers and social distance may limit the capacity of the Church. You may share a condolence or special memory with the family on Dolores’ Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-l-fredericks

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John’s Church
Funeral services provided by
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
