STONE RIDGE- Dolores M. Coddington, 86, of Stone Ridge, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born Nov. 15, 1934 in Rosendale, N.Y.; daughter of the late William and Rose (Simmons) Hoffman. Dolores was married to the late Lavoid Coddington, Jr., Lavoid passed away on Aug. 24, 2016. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an outstanding cook and baker, making many dishes for her family and friends. She was an excellent gardener and many people would stop to ask about her many flowers. Dolores loved animals and would take in and care for many strays. She is survived by her children, Robin Rose Petramale and her husband Frank of Blue Mountain, Saugerties, Dolores Dawson of Kerhonkson, Lavoid Coddington, III, of Kingston; her sister, Wilma Snyder of Stone Ridge; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Coddington; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her sister, Carol Hoffman. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. The calling hours, funeral service, and burial in Accord Rural Cemetery will be held privately. A tribute for Dolores can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-m-coddington