1/1
Dolores M. Coddington
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STONE RIDGE- Dolores M. Coddington, 86, of Stone Ridge, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine, N.Y. She was born Nov. 15, 1934 in Rosendale, N.Y.; daughter of the late William and Rose (Simmons) Hoffman. Dolores was married to the late Lavoid Coddington, Jr., Lavoid passed away on Aug. 24, 2016. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an outstanding cook and baker, making many dishes for her family and friends. She was an excellent gardener and many people would stop to ask about her many flowers. Dolores loved animals and would take in and care for many strays. She is survived by her children, Robin Rose Petramale and her husband Frank of Blue Mountain, Saugerties, Dolores Dawson of Kerhonkson, Lavoid Coddington, III, of Kingston; her sister, Wilma Snyder of Stone Ridge; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Coddington; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her sister, Carol Hoffman. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. The calling hours, funeral service, and burial in Accord Rural Cemetery will be held privately. A tribute for Dolores can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-m-coddington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved