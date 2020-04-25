Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores McGoldrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Mary McGoldrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Mary McGoldrick Obituary
HURLEY- With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dolores Mary McGoldrick, on April 17, 2020, of complications from coronavirus. Born May 8, 1930, in New York, N.Y., daughter of Emily and Joseph Zahora. Much loved mother to Eileen McGoldrick of Greeley, Colo., Kathleen Cole and son-in-law William Cole of Hurley, N.Y., and the late Michael James McGoldrick. Beloved wife to John J. McGoldrick who preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1980. Throughout her life, Dolores pursued learning. She returned to school after having her three children and obtained a Bachelor and Masters degree in Education from Adelphi University, in Garden City, N.Y. Much loved by her students and faculty at Clara Carlson Elementary School in Elmont, N.Y., where she taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for 15 years. She blessed all her children and family with a lifelong love of reading. She embraced culture, with a genuine love and appreciation of the arts and history. Former President of the Hurley Heritage Society, she gave generously of her time and effort in preserving local history. Her adventurous spirit took her on travels throughout Europe, England and Ireland. An excellent cook and accomplished baker, she studied at the Culinary Institute of America. For all of us who she consoled and gave comfort to, her wit, intelligence and guidance will be sorely missed. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Services were private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-mary-mcgoldrick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -