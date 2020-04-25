|
|
HURLEY- With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Dolores Mary McGoldrick, on April 17, 2020, of complications from coronavirus. Born May 8, 1930, in New York, N.Y., daughter of Emily and Joseph Zahora. Much loved mother to Eileen McGoldrick of Greeley, Colo., Kathleen Cole and son-in-law William Cole of Hurley, N.Y., and the late Michael James McGoldrick. Beloved wife to John J. McGoldrick who preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1980. Throughout her life, Dolores pursued learning. She returned to school after having her three children and obtained a Bachelor and Masters degree in Education from Adelphi University, in Garden City, N.Y. Much loved by her students and faculty at Clara Carlson Elementary School in Elmont, N.Y., where she taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for 15 years. She blessed all her children and family with a lifelong love of reading. She embraced culture, with a genuine love and appreciation of the arts and history. Former President of the Hurley Heritage Society, she gave generously of her time and effort in preserving local history. Her adventurous spirit took her on travels throughout Europe, England and Ireland. An excellent cook and accomplished baker, she studied at the Culinary Institute of America. For all of us who she consoled and gave comfort to, her wit, intelligence and guidance will be sorely missed. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Services were private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-mary-mcgoldrick
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020