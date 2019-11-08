|
NAPLES, FLA.- Dolores May Wolven (nee Dafgard) passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, in Naples, Fla., and is united in Heaven with her Lord, our God, and beloved family members. Dolores was born in Saugerties, N.Y., on June 27, 1929, and lived for 80 years in Kingston, N.Y. She was devoted to her three ‘boys’ (sons: Kevin, Brian and Denis). Dolores loved life especially family, music, snow skiing, shelling, and summers on Cape Cod. Dolores’ beautiful soprano voice delighted family and friends with solos at Church and home.She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Sallie) Williams, Marco Island, Fla., Brian (Diane) Williams, Ballston Spa, N.Y., and Denis (Cheryl) Williams, East Dennis, Mass.; along with five beloved grandchildren: Lindsay (Matt) McKay, Ryan (Denise) Williams, Eric (Angela) Williams, Erin (Ian) Keddie, Marc Williams; and seven beautiful great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Clarence Dafgard, and husbands, William H. Williams and Ronald C. Wolven.The family expresses gratitude to the staff at Avow Hospice for their dedication and tender care. Donations in Dolores’ memory may be made to Hurley Reformed Church or a . Memorial services in Hurley, N.Y., will be scheduled for Summer 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-may-wolven
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019