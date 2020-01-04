Home

Dolores Miner-Wilson Obituary
BLOOMINGTON-Dolores Miner-Wilson, 86, of Bloomington passed on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, with her son and family at her side in Staatsburg, N.Y.She was born Nov. 30, 1933 in Ft. Lee, N.J.; a daughter of the late Josephine Barberi and Vincent Giovannettone. She was raised in Brooklyn and Jamaica, Queens. Dolores was the wife of the late James R.A. Miner (1928 -1967) and Henry A. Wilson (1928 - 2010). Mrs. Wilson is survived by three children, James A. Miner of Staatsburg, Gwen Miner Maschino of Bloomington, Claudia Lipson of North Carolina along with their spouses. Also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mrs. Wilson worked as a secretary for automobile dealerships and for the Ulster County Office Building in Social Services, as well as the former U.C. Infirmary as a typist. She retired in 2006.Cremation was held privately and burial will be at the discretion of the family. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, assisted the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-miner-wilson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 5, 2020
