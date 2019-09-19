Home

CATSKILL- Dolores Y. Chapman, age 89 years, passed away on Sept. 15, 2019, Greene Meadows Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Catskill, N.Y., with family members by her side.She was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y.Dolores is survived by her four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, from 11: to 12 Noon, with funeral services being held at the funeral home during that time. Pastor Anthony of The New Day Fellowship Church will be officiating the services.Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dolores-y-chapman
