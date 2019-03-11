|
|
Domingo “Tito” Ortiz KINGSTON- Domingo “Tito” Ortiz, 59, of Kingston died Friday, March 8, 2019, at home. Born Dec. 31, 1959 in Brooklyn; he was the son of Pasqual and Emilia (Rolon) Ortiz. Domingo was employed as a Drug Counselor at Never Alone Rehabilitation. He played guitar, percussion and sang for Sabor Con Colour Band and was the definition of “OG”. Surviving is his wife, Kelly Stahli Ortiz; his children, Derrick Jones, Camille Griffin, Shakella Daniels, Aaron Ortiz, and Alex Ortiz; his step children, Hailie Vaughan, Keighan Vaughan, and Atalyah Vaughan; his brothers and sisters, Gloria Melendez, Esperanza Melendez, Norma Ortiz, Louis Ortiz, Raphie Ortiz, and Emilia Ortiz. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Eight of Domingo’s siblings died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Final prayers to be held at the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum Complex.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2019