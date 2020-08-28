KINGSTON- Dominick "Tommy" "Bullseye" D. Spada, 93, of Tammany Street Kingston died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born July 23, 1927 in Glasco, N.Y., he was the son of the late Domenick and Filomena (Greco) Spada. Tommy served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was the owner of Mickey's Igloo in Kingston, N.Y. Tommy is survived by his son, Donald Spada and his wife Donna Lee of Kingston; his brother, Albert Spada and his wife Mary; grandchildren, Desiree Hofbauer and her husband Eric and Dominick D. Spada, III, and his wife Megan; and great-grandchildren, Amari and Maxim Hofbauer. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie H. Spada; his brothers, Michael Spada, Frank "Crip" Spada, Carmine "Charlie" Spada; and sisters, Mary Dubois and Rose Spada. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 10a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home and at church. Entombment will take place at Witlwyck Community Mausoleum Complex. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dominick-d-spada