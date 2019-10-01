|
STONE RIDGE- Don Driekonski,70, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 30, 2019 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease).He was born on Jan. 17, 1949 in Astoria, N.Y., to Alex and Esther DeYeso Driekonski. Don graduated from Long Island Lutheran High in 1967 where he held the New York State high jump record for years. He graduated from Ulster County Community College where he met his wife. Don was a Licensed Master Electrician for over 40 years and worked for several local businesses, including Charles River Labs, the DEP in Pine Hill, and Hunter Panels in Kingston. He was a long time member and former Treasurer of the Marbletown Sportman's Club.Although he grew up on Long Island, he spent his summers in the Catskills, where he would later marry Linda Vogt and raise their family. Don loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping. He collected experiences; memories, life lessons, pieces of history. He picked those stories up and passed them on to his family like heirlooms. He was a hunter and the quintessential outdoorsman; he lived and breathed nature. Every mountain, stream, and trailway he knew by heart. When we picture him, it's sitting around a campfire, with a couple close friends and a glass of wine on a cold, clear night under the stars. He lived freely, and let nothing hold him back.He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Alex.He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Linda (Vogt) Driekonski , and their three children, Jennifer (son-in-law, Arthur, and grandchildren, Evan and Meredith), Alex (daughter-in-law, Bridget, and grandchildren, Alex and Danielle), and Alison (grandson, Duncan, and his partner Alex Peisino).Don chose to donate his body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to .A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale from 4 to 7 P.M.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 2, 2019