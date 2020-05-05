KINGSTON- Donal Ian MacGregor, Sr., passed peacefully on the afternoon of April 10, 2020, Good Friday. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on June 27, 1925, to the late Walter and Mae MacGregor. A graduate of Port Chester High School, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, until volunteering for the Army Air Corps during World War II. He served with the 2002nd AAF unit beginning July 13, 1943, achieving the rank of Sergeant, and was honorably discharged Feb. 8, 1946. While serving in World War II, like many GI’s of the time, he met the girl who would become his best friend and companion for life. He and Catherine Elizabeth Kelley married on Nov. 24, 1946 and were partners in life and love until her passing in May 2014. They raised two sons who survive them: Donal I. MacGregor, Jr., of Allen, Texas, and Brian J. MacGregor, of Kingston, N.Y. For many years, he was a Senior Aircraft Mechanic for Union Carbide, and later was a Flight Engineer and Co-Pilot for Combustion Engineering, working from the Westchester County Airport. Upon his retirement in 1978, he and Catherine relocated from Port Chester to Kingston, where he joined Brian as Owner Operator of Washington Avenue Beer Distributor. He later joined Brian at Ulster Beer on 9W, where his many customers will remember him for his colorful and entertaining stories. His great joys in life were Reading and fixing things. He devoted many hours tackling odd jobs for friends and family, and many more hours keeping Donal and Brian in the many cars they drove. But his greatest joy was traveling the U.S. with Catherine, finally settling in their beloved Naples, Fla., as their Winter home. He is survived by his sons, Brian and Donal, and Donal’s wife Beverly. Final arrangements are pending. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, he be remembered in your prayers. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donal-ian-macgregor-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 5 to May 6, 2020.