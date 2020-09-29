1/1
Donald A. Diamond Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODSTOCK- Donald A. Diamond Jr., 60, of Woodstock died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer at home with his family by his side in the care of Hospice. Born June 6, 1960 in Kingston, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Helen (McGowan) Diamond. A graduate of Siena College, Donald was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed league bowling at the Hoe Bowl on the Hill. Surviving is his wife, Linda C. Brito-Diamond; his children, Michael Diamond (Dana Schule) and Lauren Diamond; his grandson, Jack Diamond; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Ann Diamond; and his two best friends, Greg Putman and Walt Nestell who often came to visit. Nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions can be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingtson, N.Y., or any animal rescue charity of your choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-a-diamond-jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved