WOODSTOCK- Donald A. Diamond Jr., 60, of Woodstock died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer at home with his family by his side in the care of Hospice. Born June 6, 1960 in Kingston, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Helen (McGowan) Diamond. A graduate of Siena College, Donald was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Kansas City Royals. He enjoyed league bowling at the Hoe Bowl on the Hill. Surviving is his wife, Linda C. Brito-Diamond; his children, Michael Diamond (Dana Schule) and Lauren Diamond; his grandson, Jack Diamond; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Ann Diamond; and his two best friends, Greg Putman and Walt Nestell who often came to visit. Nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions can be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingtson, N.Y., or any animal rescue charity of your choice
