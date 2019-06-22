Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Donald A. Sickler

Donald A. Sickler Obituary
Donald A. Sickler RUBY-Donald A. Sickler, 76, of Ruby Road, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the St. Peter’s Hospital in Abany. He was born on April 2, 1943 in Kingston to the late Kenneth and Hazel Sickler. Don was the owner and operator of Sickler Mobile Home Care in Ruby. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. Survivors include his wife of over 43 years the former Lynn Jones, sons: Donald, Jr. of Connelly and Vincent of Saugerties; grandchildren: Dakota, Shyann, Serin and McKenzie; brother, Kenneth (Elaine) Sickler of Oneonta; sisters: Ruth (Roger) Temple of Sawkill and Mary (Phil) Gromoll of Kingston; several nieces and nephews also survive. His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow at the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019
