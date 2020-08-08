SAUGERTIES- Donald C. Readler, 90, of Fox Den Rd. died, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 8, 1929 in Wapwallopen, Pa., to the late Claude and Amelia Young Readler. He graduated from Nescopeck High School in 1947 and went on to serve our nation with the U.S. Air Force. He met Lillian Seaton, his wife of 70 years, while stationed at Mather Air Force Base near Sacramento, Calif., and they married on Aug. 12, 1950. Upon his honorable discharge he would return home to continue his education, graduating from Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was hired by IBM in 1956 and retired as a manager in Kingston in 1987. In his free time Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors as well as spending time with the couple’s pet dogs whom he adored. In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Gary and his wife Alicia of Ulster Park; three daughters, Mary Ann Moore and her husband Kevin of Poughquag, Donna Readler and her husband Jan van der Els of Woodstock, and Linda O'Connor and her husband Kenneth of Raleigh, N.C.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Culp; and two brothers, Philip and William, all of Wapwallopen, Pa. Donald was predeceased by his son John. The Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Saugerties, followed by burial in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-c-readler