SAUGERTIES-Donald F. Schiskey died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was 85 years old. Born April 9, 1935 in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frederick Schiskey and the late Louise Crantz. On July 29, 1983 he married the former Leona Davis who predeceased him on May 24, 2016. He retired from the City of Kingston where he was a Plumbing Inspector. He also worked as a self employed plumber. Survivors include his children Millie Schiskey, Theresa DePuy and Willet Hahm; his stepchildren, Carol Quesnell, Frank Ellsworth, Ann Robinson, and Debra Weaver; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. A funeral service was held privately due to the Covid19 crisis. Cremation was private and at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place in Stillwater, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, NY. Please offer your condolences for Don and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-f-schiskey
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.